Jimmy Kimmel Unveils Song to Help You Remember Democratic Presidential Candidates

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary is shaping up to be an outsize field, with two dozen declared candidates in the running. On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! unveiled a song to help voters remember them all.

Kimmel’s jaunty piano singalong bounced through the names of all 24 major contenders, from party frontrunners (Joe Biden) to more obscure choices (former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper). While the song didn’t dive into how Cory Booker’s proposed policy platform differs from that of, say, Bernie Sanders, it did tell the audience how to properly pronounce “Pete Buttigieg.”

After singing the awkward mouthful of names, the host turned to his crowd and playfully requested, “Now that you know the words, sing along with me!”

On a recent episode, Kimmel lampooned Senator Ted Cruz’s warning against “space pirates” by reenacting a fake science-fiction movie. Earlier in May, he interviewed the Game of Thrones creators prior to the series finale, discussing the process of adapting A Song of Ice and Fire and unsuccessfully attempting to milk spoilers out of them.