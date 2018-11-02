Rolling Stone
Watch Jimmy Kimmel Ruin Kids’ Halloween With Annual Candy-Stealing Prank

“We got over a thousand videos, we went through all of them, we narrowed it down to the best of the best,” late-night host says of annual prank

Jimmy Kimmel once again ruins Halloween for thousands of trick-or-treaters in the eighth annual installment of the late-night host’s “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

“Once again, you really answered the call,” Kimmel told his viewers. “We got over a thousand videos, we went through all of them, we narrowed it down to the best of the best and now it’s time to find out just how easy it is to take candy from babies.”

We followed was a four-minute montage of crying children, some of whom lashed out physically at their candy-stealing parents, while others were more understanding to their parents’ post-Halloween binge. “I’m telling you: Candy is not that special,” one kid tells his mom.

The “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” video ends with a pair of disbelieving brothers who are already wise to Kimmel’s annual prank.

The 2018 installment features only 20 kids getting pranked, meaning over 980 children had their Halloweens ruined by their cellphone video-submitting parents for nothing.

