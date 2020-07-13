 Jimmy Fallon, 'Tonight Show' Return to Studio - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Six Months Later, No One Can Top 'The Box' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight Show’ Return to Studio Following ‘At Home’ Episodes

Future, socially distanced installments will feature host, house band the Roots on hand with limited crew

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimmy Fallon attends the official Tonight Show FYC event at the Writers Guild Theater'The Tonight Show' FYC event, Los Angeles, USA - 03 May 2019

Jimmy Fallon and 'The Tonight Show' returned to the studio on Monday following a run of "At Home" episodes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shutterstock

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show returned to the studio on Monday following a run of “At Home” episodes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The July 13th installment, which follows four months of the shifted format, was filmed in a modified Studio 6-A at their home base in New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Fallon and house band the Roots will continue to appear in the studio with a scaled-back crew, Deadline reports.

No audience will attend upcoming episodes, and most of the Tonight Show staff will continue working from home. The show will utilize social distancing measures and adhere to all New York health and safety guidelines.

Monday’s episode featured Charlize Theron, musical guest Little Big Town and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the latter of whom welcomed Fallon back in a Zoom interview. “New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again,” he said.

Cuomo also spoke about New York City’s drastic improvement in recent months with the coronavirus, including zero reported deaths on Saturday.

“We went from having the worst infection rate in the country [to] the best infection rate,” he said. “We really turned the corner. New Yorkers stepped up. They really did the right thing. They did the social distancing. They stayed at home. We tamed the beast here in New York. We just have to cross our fingers and hope that it stays there because you see the infection is now all across the country. And it’s going crazy. And we’re just worried that the infection is going to come from the other states now back to New York, which would be a real tragedy.”

As Deadline notes, The Tonight Show started filming hybrid “At Home” episodes in mid-March before moving entirely to Fallon’s home. In one memorable recent segment, the host documented the long-term effects of quarantine by playing the original song “Starting to Crack.” In another lockdown piece, he teamed with the Roots and Billy Idol to remotely tackle the singer’s “Dancing With Myself.”

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show, Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.