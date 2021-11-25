 Jimmy Fallon Sings About Dos and Don'ts Thanksgiving Instagram Posts - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Jimmy Fallon Sing About Dos and Don’ts Thanksgiving Instagram Posts

Your meal “just looks like a big, old pile of beige”

Jimmy Fallon has a few tips for anyone preparing to reveal their Thanksgiving dinner on Instagram today. In a clip on The Tonight Show, the late night host offered up a “tiny Thanksgiving song” to remind viewers what to do and what not to do on social media.

“PSA, Thanksgiving food doesn’t photograph too good,” he crooned, playing along on an acoustic guitar. “It just looks like a big, old pile of beige. I’m sure your dinner tasted great, but that tan rainbow’s not showing up on anyone’s ‘For You’ page.”

In the song, Fallon instead suggested “just take a picture with your fam or your friends together, not of ham.” He added, to conclude the upbeat tune, “That’s why your mom told you to wear nice clothes.”

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Thanksgiving, The Tonight Show

