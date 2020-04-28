Jimmy Fallon Sings Loopy Quarantine Anthem ‘Starting to Crack’

Like many of us, Jimmy Fallon is starting to feel the long-term effects of staying at home on his sanity. So the late-night host did he usually does in times like these: he wrote a song about it called “Starting to Crack.”

“I’m starting to crack/I’m starting to crack/Will I ever get my whole life back?” Fallon croons in front of his at-home camera, playing acoustic guitar. “I don’t need another snack/I’m just starting to crack.”

Fallon walks us through his usual morning routine in quarantine — shower, brushing his teeth, getting dressed, eating, undressing, taking another shower — and goes through the stuff he’s doing to ward off boredom like reading Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia page and browsing TikTok for seven hours.

Weighed down with frustration over his daughter’s math homework, not to mention his third glass of wine, Fallon can feel himself snapping, and at one point finds himself eating a bowl of chips soaked in Pepsi for breakfast instead of his usual cereal and milk.

“Stare at the wall like I’m in a trance/put on a T-shirt and wore it like pants,” he sings, gazing off in a thousand-yard stare. “It totally works/you gotta believe me/if you just stick your legs where the T-shirt sleeve is.”