 Jimmy Fallon Sings Loopy Quarantine Anthem 'Starting to Crack' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Sara Bareilles and the Cast of 'Waitress' Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Jimmy Fallon Sings Loopy Quarantine Anthem ‘Starting to Crack’

Tonight Show host captures the insanity of staying at home for over a month

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Like many of us, Jimmy Fallon is starting to feel the long-term effects of staying at home on his sanity. So the late-night host did he usually does in times like these: he wrote a song about it called “Starting to Crack.”

“I’m starting to crack/I’m starting to crack/Will I ever get my whole life back?” Fallon croons in front of his at-home camera, playing acoustic guitar. “I don’t need another snack/I’m just starting to crack.”

Fallon walks us through his usual morning routine in quarantine — shower, brushing his teeth, getting dressed, eating, undressing, taking another shower — and goes through the stuff he’s doing to ward off boredom like reading Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia page and browsing TikTok for seven hours.

Weighed down with frustration over his daughter’s math homework, not to mention his third glass of wine, Fallon can feel himself snapping, and at one point finds himself eating a bowl of chips soaked in Pepsi for breakfast instead of his usual cereal and milk.

“Stare at the wall like I’m in a trance/put on a T-shirt and wore it like pants,” he sings, gazing off in a thousand-yard stare. “It totally works/you gotta believe me/if you just stick your legs where the T-shirt sleeve is.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.