Watch Jimmy Fallon’s St. Patrick’s Day-Themed ‘Tonight Show’ Home Edition

As the U.S. settles into practicing social distancing to mitigate spread of the new coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon has taken his TV platform to YouTube and filmed a version of his show from his home for the first episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Tuesday. The nearly 10-minute video focused on St. Patrick’s Day and featured members of his family.

While his daughter Franny played the piano to open the show, Fallon explained that he would be posting daily shows from his house and that his first one on Tuesday was in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. While his wife, Nancy, filmed him, he introduced his dog, his daughter Franny and shared drawings from his daughter Winnie, who served as his graphic design department for the night’s show. “I hope everyone is safe,” he said before wishing everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The show featured a monologue, St. Patrick’s Day-themed food and a song called “St. Patrick’s Day Quarantine.”

“This is tough times, but we can get through this together,” he said. “We can. Be safe, wash your hands, and, uh, don’t touch your face!”

The host plans to shoot a new daily episode from his home and each one will highlight a different charity. The debut Home Edition episode showcased Feeding America. The food bank network is dedicating resources to serving those facing hunger in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.