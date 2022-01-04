 Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Test Positive for Covid-19 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Cher Gets Cozy As Face (and Feet) of New UGG Campaign
Home TV TV News

Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Test Positive for Covid-19

Meyers cancels remaining Late Night shows for the week

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Test Positive for Covid-19Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Test Positive for Covid-19

Chris Pizzello/AP

NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have announced they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Both hosts said they were boostered and symptoms were therefore mild.

On Tuesday morning, Meyers said all remaining Late Night With Seth Meyers shows for the week are canceled. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” Meyers wrote on Twitter. “We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Meyers’ announcement came one day after Fallon revealed he tested positive over the holidays. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” The Tonight Show host wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin; about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

As Omicron continues to surge, the U.S. set a record number of 1,082,549 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to John Hopkins University.

In This Article: covid-19, Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Late-Night TV, Omicron, Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.