Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Test Positive for Covid-19

NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have announced they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Both hosts said they were boostered and symptoms were therefore mild.

On Tuesday morning, Meyers said all remaining Late Night With Seth Meyers shows for the week are canceled. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” Meyers wrote on Twitter. “We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Meyers’ announcement came one day after Fallon revealed he tested positive over the holidays. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” The Tonight Show host wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin; about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

As Omicron continues to surge, the U.S. set a record number of 1,082,549 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to John Hopkins University.