Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda Reunite for ‘Two Goats Who Will Vote’

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated their mutual love for facial hair and democracy with “Two Goats Who Will Vote,” a goofy duet debuted on Monday’s Tonight Show.

The clip, a sequel of sorts to their summer 2018 bit “Two Goats in a Boat,” opens with the late night host admiring his goatee in the mirror: “Pretty decent goat,” he says, just like in the previous video. “Just wish I had someone to vote with.”

The Hamilton creator, who sports what some call may a GOAT goat, then appears remotely, filling the frame in a split-screen format. Over a minimal electronic beat, the duo harmonize about the quirky things they love to do together: “guessing the killer during Murder She Wrote,” “deciding between grey and taupe,” “mixing Mentos and Diet Coke” and, most importantly, “taking my ballot to the post.” (Miranda holds up a sign that reads “I’m voting in person.”)

They end with some direct words of encouragement for the upcoming November 3rd election: “Keep democracy afloat: Make sure that you vote.”

Other guests for Monday’s Tonight Show include Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and musical guest Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat.

Both Fallon and Miranda have supported When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to helping everyone register to vote. Resources and information are available at the When We All Vote site.