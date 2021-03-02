Jimmy Fallon, John Legend Can’t Believe It’s ‘March Again’ in New Parody Song

Jimmy Fallon and John Legend marked the inexplicable return of March and the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 quarantine with a new parody song, “March Again,” on The Tonight Show Monday, March 1st.

The tune spoofs “Belle,” the opening number from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and finds Fallon recounting the monotony of life in lockdown: Endless Zoom meetings, moving from one end of the couch to the other, learning TikTok dances, and buying and trying to return a never-used exercise bike.

Legend appears halfway through, offering a peek into his own insanity as he appears to cuddle a Roomba vacuum with giant goggley eyes as he croons, “I’ve forgotten what time means/And I haven’t waxed my chest since quarantine week three!”

The tune ends with Fallon and Legend singing together: “52 weeks and 53 Zoom weddings/600 laps around my den/Plus a million shanty songs and a Quibi come and gone/No I can’t believe it’s been a year/It really has been quite a year/I can’t believe it’s really March again!”