Jimmy Fallon Parodies Harry Styles’ New Video With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

On Monday night’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon starred in a parody skit for Harry Styles‘ new video “Treat People With Kindness,” in which the British artist dances a duet with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Rather than sending up the video itself, Fallon portrays an over-the-top Styles during dance rehearsal, going through the choreography and spontaneously narrating each move as he goes. (“I got the job! Oh, now there’s an eclipse, cover your eyes!”) Later, he FaceTimes his duet partner Waller-Bridge, played hilariously by Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman.

“Oh, Harry! FaceTime! Quite cheeky,” she says. “You’ve caught me in the middle of dinner — a cheesy, drippy little slut of a pizza.”

“Any interest in being in my new music video?” Fallon-as-Styles asks. “We’ll wear matching Argyle sweaters, and at the end, you get to dip me.”

“Treat People With Kindness” appears on Styles’ sophomore LP, 2019’s Fine Line. The new video follows his previously released visual for LP track “Golden.” Earlier this month, Styles dropped Fine Line – 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set. The pop star also recently announced the indefinite postponement of his U.K. and European shows originally scheduled for February and March in the wake of the pandemic.