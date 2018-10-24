See Jimmy Fallon Spoof Donald Trump’s Midterms Message to Voters

Jimmy Fallon spoofed Donald Trump’s attempt to sway voters before the midterms elections with outtakes from a fake campaign ad, featuring the late-night host impersonating the president.

“Voting in this erection is very impotent,” Fallon’s Trump said on The Tonight Show. “I’ve been very busy on the campaign trail. Last night I was with beautiful Texas senator ‘Beautiful’ Ted Cruz. There was a rumor that he’s the Zodiac Killer, fake news,” he continued, doing more harm than good.

“Have you ever met Ted Cruz? He looks like either the guy from Halloween or the fish man from The Shape of Water movie. Beautiful, beautiful fish man.”

The outtakes are filled with likely false promises, including the building of border wall with Mexico. “And trust me, we really will build that fantastic wall. And how are we going to pay for it? Two words: Mega Millions. $1.9 billion dollars, all wall, all the time,” Fallon’s president pledged. “And remember, if we win the House and the Senate, you’re welcome. But if we lose, it’s everyone else’s fault but mine.”