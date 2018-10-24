Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Brockhampton Play Visceral 'District' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See Jimmy Fallon Spoof Donald Trump’s Midterms Message to Voters

“Voting in this erection is very impotent,” late-night host’s president says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jimmy Fallon spoofed Donald Trump’s attempt to sway voters before the midterms elections with outtakes from a fake campaign ad, featuring the late-night host impersonating the president.

“Voting in this erection is very impotent,” Fallon’s Trump said on The Tonight Show. “I’ve been very busy on the campaign trail. Last night I was with beautiful Texas senator ‘Beautiful’ Ted Cruz. There was a rumor that he’s the Zodiac Killer, fake news,” he continued, doing more harm than good.

“Have you ever met Ted Cruz? He looks like either the guy from Halloween or the fish man from The Shape of Water movie. Beautiful, beautiful fish man.”

The outtakes are filled with likely false promises, including the building of border wall with Mexico. “And trust me, we really will build that fantastic wall. And how are we going to pay for it? Two words: Mega Millions. $1.9 billion dollars, all wall, all the time,” Fallon’s president pledged. “And remember, if we win the House and the Senate, you’re welcome. But if we lose, it’s everyone else’s fault but mine.”

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad