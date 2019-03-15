Watch Fallon Spoof Beto O’Rourke’s Hyper-Active 2020 Announcement Video

Jimmy Fallon seemed to down a couple cups of coffee before spoofing Beto O’Rourke’s exuberant 2020 presidential campaign announcement video on The Tonight Show Thursday.

Fallon flung his hands about as an actress, playing O’Rourke’s wife, sat silently by his side and tried to contain his movements as he proclaimed how much he cared about everything, from the individual leaves of lettuce in his salad to the large amounts of blood he likes to donate. “The question I get most is, can you actually beat Donald Trump, and the answer is, heck yeah!” Fallon cracked. “I was born to do this! I’m like if your friend’s hot dad had the energy of a Golden Retriever – woof!”

The bit also found Fallon poking fun at O’Rourke’s habit of accidentally swearing, his sometimes opaque policy positions – “I support the Green New Deal, I also support the words green, new and deal, individually” – and lack of experience. Still, Fallon’s O’Rourke closed the video with a compelling final pitch: “So look, are there more experienced candidates out there with clearer policy ideas – sure.” The video ended right after that.