Jimmy Fallon, Andrew Rannells Recap 2020 With Giant Broadway Medley Parody

Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells delivered an exuberant 2020 recap in the form of a gigantic Broadway medley on The Tonight Show Monday, December 7th.

The 2020: The Musical performance found Fallon and Rannells reliving the year’s most momentous and mundane moments with parodies of Broadway classics. The bit started with a take on West Side Story’s “America” that looked all the way back at President Donald Trump’s impeachment and the Democratic primaries, followed by Fallon and Rannells listing all their 2020 plans to Little Shop of Horrors’ “Suddenly Seymour” — before that turned into, “Suddenly Covid.”

Other highlights included a parody of Book of Mormon’s “Hello!” about Zoom meetings (doubly fitting as Rannells originated the show’s role of Elder Price); a spoof of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” about losing one’s sanity in lockdown; a version of Cats’ “Memories” all about the things it was once safe to do; and a brief nod to Fiddler on the Roof’s “Tradition” about the election.

2020: The Musical ended with another Book of Mormon parody as Rannells and Fallon remade “I Believe” with an optimistic message for 2021: “I believe that come next spring we’ll get to hug our parents,” Rannells belted, before adding the breathless line, “And I believe that we should listen to science/And not believe drinking bleach is an actual medical cure!”