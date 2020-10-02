Jim Carrey Transforms Into Joe Biden in New ‘SNL’ Promo

Saturday Night Live has released a first glimpse of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. The actor will portray the former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee on the upcoming season of the sketch show, premiering this Saturday, October 3rd.

The 18-second promo shows Carrey getting suited up for his role as Biden by donning a white-hair wig, Converse shoes and Aviator sunglasses. He’s then joined by Maya Rudolph, who will portray his running mate, Kamala Harris, on the new SNL season. (Rudolph also played Harris on SNL during the Democratic primary debates, when Harris was also running for president.)

SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels announced Carrey’s casting in a September 16th interview with Vulture. “Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,” Michaels said. “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. He will give the part energy and strength, and…[Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny.”

The 46th season of Saturday Night Live will air live on October 3 (11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT), once again shooting from Studio 8H after coronavirus forced the show to take a hiatus last season. The show produced three at-home episodes over the past six months, with cast members performing remotely. SNL will also be producing shows for five consecutive Saturdays for the first time in its history, due to the presidential and vice-presidential debates, Halloween, and the presidential election.

Michaels told Vulture that he intends to have a studio audience once the show returns; audience members will be required to wear face masks and take a rapid Covid-19 test to attend.