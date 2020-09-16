Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on Upcoming Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on the 46th season of Saturday Night Live, which is set to premiere October 3rd.

Carrey will likely appear opposite Alec Baldwin, who will return as President Donald Trump, and former cast-member Maya Rudolph, who will play Biden’s VP pick, Kamala Harris. SNL creator Lorne Michaels confirmed all three guest-cast members in an interview with Vulture, where he also explained how Carrey landed the role of Biden.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels said. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny.”

Along with announcing that Carrey will play Biden, SNL revealed the three new featured players joining the cast its year: Actor and comedian Lauren Holt, stand-up comedian and writer Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes, an SNL writer since 2017 and a stand-up comedian.

When Saturday Night Live does return next month, it will be at its usual home of Studio 8H inside Rockefeller Center. Back in the spring, the series was forced to close out its 45th season with a string of at-home episodes after the Covid-19 pandemic forced in-studio production to shut down. SNL also plans to welcome a limited in-studio audience to Rockefeller Center and will work closely with the New York State government to ensure that employees and attendees are safe.