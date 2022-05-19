 'Jersey Shore' Original Crew Disapprove of an MTV Reboot With New Cast - Rolling Stone
‘Jersey Shore’ Original Crew Are Not Down for an MTV Reboot With New Cast

“We are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers,” the original cast said in a statement

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 2: The Jersey Shore cast members, from left, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "J Woww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino pose for a photo backstage at the 2011 MTV Networks Upfront at Hammerstein Ballroom, February 2, 2011 in New York City.

Evan Agostini/AP

Uh uh, honey. After MTV announced that the network is working on a Jersey Shore remake, the original cast shared a joint statement slamming the network for wanting to “exploit” the original reality show.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” they wrote. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

The statement then encouraged fans to watch their Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s fifth season, which premiered in January. The cast signed off the statement with #WeAreJerseyShore.

Earlier this week, MTV announced that it would be working on a Jersey Shore 2.0 with a new cast.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house,” a release about the new show said. “They have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original cast of the show returned in 2018 for a Family Vacation reboot that continues to air with its original cast of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. (Only Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is on hiatus from the show.)

