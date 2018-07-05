Jerry Seinfeld, Late Jerry Lewis Razz Waitress in New ‘Comedians in Cars’ Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld and the late Jerry Lewis tease a diner waitress in the teaser for the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which premieres July 6th on Netflix.

Seinfeld filmed his interview with Lewis months before the legendary comedian died last year. Still, Lewis had his wits about him as he and Seinfeld ordered breakfast at a Las Vegas restaurant. The pair made sly cracks about how they wanted their egg yolks cooked “up and firm,” while Lewis asked the waitress’ name, then quipped, “Valerie? That was my father’s name.”

Seinfeld also drew a big laugh from Lewis with a bit reminiscent of the restaurant scene in the comedian’s 1983 movie, Cracking Up. As the waitress asked Seinfeld if he wanted anything else with his eggs, he repeatedly replied, “I don’t want it,” until she finally tried to confirm his initial order. Seinfeld then deadpanned, “I wasn’t done.”

Season 10 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also feature interviews with Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate McKinnon, Tracy Morgan, Dana Carvey, John Mulaney and Alec Baldwin.