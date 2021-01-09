‘Jeopardy!’ Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek Following Host’s Final Episode

Jeopardy! paid tribute to its longtime host Alex Trebek Friday prior to the broadcast of the final episode he taped for the game show before his November 8th death.

In the remembrance video, Jeopardy! shared a montage of highlights from Trebek’s 37-year tenure at the helm of the show. “Forever in our hearts, always our inspiration,” the show said at the end of the 90-second tribute.

Trebek’s final episode of Jeopardy! was taped on October 29th, just 10 days before Trebek died at the age of 80 following a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

During the final weeks of his life, Trebek also recorded a heartfelt message to viewers that aired during the January 4th episode of Jeopardy!

“I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own,” Trebek said. “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Jeopardy! returns Monday, January 11th with new episodes guest-hosted by former champion Ken Jennings, who so far has taped 30 episodes as interim host. Katie Couric is also booked to serve as guest host while producers search for a permanent replacement for Trebek.