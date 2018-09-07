See Jennifer Garner’s Outdoor Trip Go Awry in ‘Camping’ Trailer

“Where are we?” Jennifer Garner‘s character screams while Juliette Lewis’ character looks amused by her breakdown in the new trailer for HBO’s comedy series, Camping.

Executive produced by Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, Camping stars Garner as Kathryn and David Tennant as Walt. The couple head to the great outdoors to celebrate his 45th birthday, but it seems Kathryn’s Type A meticulous planning isn’t as enjoyable for their friends who are also on the trip.

As Kathryn plots an itinerary that no one seems excited about, some of her fellow campers choose to do “whatever the F we want,” as Lewis’ character says while she and her companion hang out at a bar. Marriages and friendships look to be challenged as tensions build between them.

Based on the U.K. series of the same name, Camping also stars Ione Skye, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Bridget Everett. Camping premieres on October 14th via HBO.