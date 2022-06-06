Jenna Ortega Debuts Stone-Hearted Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s ‘WEDNESDAY’ Trailer

A thick layer of ice has formed over Jenna Ortega’s heart in the first official teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s WEDNESDAY.

The trailer provides fans their first glimpse of Ortega as the chilling Addams Family daughter in the upcoming Netflix live-action series — and her look is as chilling as it is classic. A stoic Wednesday braids her long, jet-black hair into pigtails before looking up at the camera, showing off her blunt-cut bangs that cast a shadow over the already dark circles beneath her eyes. She then adjusts the collar of her black and white dress as a disembodied Thing finds its place on her shoulder, ready to raise some hell at Nevermore Academy.

The trailer ends with the family’s signature snap.

“Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” reads the longline for the series directed and executive produced by Burton.

Helmed by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar — known well for their work on Smallville and Into the Badlands – WEDNESDAY will also feature Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more.

Ricci previously portrayed Wednesday in the live-action Addams Family films from the nineties. But Ortega has been staking her claim as Hollywood’s new horror-driven “It Girl” since joining the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter.

“We’ve never seen her as a teenage girl,” Ortega told Entertainment Weekly of her character while shooting the eight-hour, coming-of-age series. “You know, it’s funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old’s obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or biting remarks, it’s almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it’s like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she’s not?”