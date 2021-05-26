Ghislaine Maxwell Focus of Upcoming Peacock Docuseries

A new Peacock docuseries will investigate the mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite-turned-Jeffrey Epstein associate who currently awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, premiering June 24th on the streaming service, features dozens of exclusive interviews and previously unseen tapes of the Maxwell family in an attempt to piece together the puzzle that is the enigmatic publishing heiress who gave “a veneer of respectability” to Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

As the trailer notes, when Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, Maxwell “inherited” both the financier’s secrets and the brunt of the criminal repercussions: Maxwell now faces eight counts, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury.

“There are many unfortunate stories of crimes committed by men against women, but when a woman like Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of this activity, it creates many questions,” Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell director Barbara Shearer said in a statement. “This series sheds light on Maxwell’s path from her past to the present to unravel the enigma that she is, and takes us from the highest echelons of society to a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting trial while the world watches.”

Maxwell’s trial is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021.