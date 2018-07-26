Rolling Stone

Jeff Goldblum, National Geographic Team for New ‘Curiosity’ Docuseries

Show guides “viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things,” actor says

Jeff GoldblumNational Geographic new programming announcement, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jul 2018

Jeff Goldblum and National Geographic have teamed up for the 12-part docuseries, 'The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum.'

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum is partnering with National Geographic for a docuseries that explores “the extraordinary stories behind the world’s most ‘ordinary’ things,” Deadline reports. Currently titled The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum, the greenlit show was announced during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Wednesday.

“National Geographic has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways,” Goldblum told Deadline. “Curiosity is a fundamental human trait.”

The 12-part docuseries, which does not currently have a premiere date, will examine things we encounter daily (such as balloons, ice cream, cereal and toilet paper), exploring the backstory of how they’re made, the impact they have on daily life and it will also uncover surprising connections and revelations connected to those seemingly ordinary items. Each 30-minute episode will follow Goldblum on his investigations.

The actor added that the series “puts me in the driver’s seat, guiding viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things.”

Goldblum recently reprised his role as Dr. Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which debuted in theaters last month. In May, Goldblum announced he was working on a debut jazz album with Decca Records.

