Watch Jeff Bridges Reprise the Dude for a Beer Commercial

A week after a tantalizing snippet of Jeff Bridges back in his Dude garb hit the internet and raised wildly-unrealistic hopes that a Big Lebowski sequel was in the works, the full video has been released that shows it’s merely a Super Bowl commercial for Stella Artois. And it’s not even a Dude-centric Super Bowl commercial, but rather one that focuses on Sarah Jessica Parker — reprising her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw — stunning everyone at a fancy restaurant by ordering a Stella Artois as opposed to her standard cosmopolitan. Near the end, the Dude walks in wearing his signature jelly sandals and cardigan sweater. He also shocks the place by forgoing a White Russian in favor of a Stella Artois.

A Big Lebowski sequel may remain an impossible dream for fans of the original, but John Turturro has actually gone through with his long-stated promise to make a spinoff movie about his Jesus Quintana character. We learn little about Quintana in the original other than the fact that he’s a good bowler (“that creep can roll, man”), but we do know that he spent six months in prison for exposing himself to an eight year-old. It’s quite possible that Turturro has scrubbed that bit of backstory from Going Places (due out later this year), which he stars in along with Susan Sarandon, Pate Davidson and Audrey Tautou. According to IMDB, it’s about a “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story.” It is based on the 1974 film French film Going Places.

For a long time, Sex and the City III seemed like a much safer bet than The Big Lebowski II. A script was even written in which Mr. Big dies of a heart attack early on and Bradshaw and her friends are forced to deal with the aftermath. Much of the main cast was interested in signing on, but the film was called off when Kim Cattrall decided that she didn’t want to go ahead with the project. A beer commercial may not do little to satisfy Big Lebowski or Sex and the City fans eager for another fix, but this is all they’re getting right now.