Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Doc: Watch Heart-Wrenching New Trailer

The murder of Trayvon Martin and the modern day civil rights movement it inspired are viscerally depicted in the trailer for the upcoming Jay-Z-produced docu-series, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The six-part series premieres July 30th on BET.

The minute-long clip opens with a series of 911 phone calls that recreate the February 26th, 2012 shooting in Stanford, Florida. The first is Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, filing a missing persons report, the second is the shooter George Zimmerman reporting a “real suspicious guy” in his neighborhood and the third is ostensibly a neighbor calling to report the altercation between Martin and Zimmerman. During the final call, Martin can be heard screaming in the background.

The trailer also touches on the ensuing court case, which ended with Zimmerman being acquitted of murder charges thanks to Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law. But it focuses primarily on the groundswell of activism that emerged in the aftermath of the shooting and Zimmerman’s acquittal.

“It took my son being shot down to make me stand up,” says Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton.