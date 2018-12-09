Watch Jason Momoa Revive Khal Drago in ‘Game of Thrones’ Sketch on ‘SNL’

While Jason Momoa hosted Saturday Night Live to promote his new film Aquaman, he ended up reprising a previous role by reviving beloved Game of Thrones warrior Khal Drogo for a sketch packed with in-jokes about the HBO series.

On the aptly titled network Dothraki Public Access, Momoa’s Drogo participates in a posthumous talk show with bloodrider (Kenan Thompson) and other Game of Thrones characters who have been killed off.

The first ghost guest in the sketch titled “Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo” is Hodor (Beck Bennett), who has a limited appearance that also matches his vocabulary of two phrases: “Hodor” and “hold the door.” Pete Davidson portrays the High Sparrow, who is just thankful to be in heaven.

“So glad I gave up sex for 50 years,” the High Sparrow says, before Drogo pours liquid gold on him and he runs off stage.

While she’s not dead, Brienne of Tarth (Heidi Gardner) pops up as the next Ghost Dojo guest, taking aim at comedian Kevin Hart after he stepping down from hosting the Oscars host after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

“If this man wants to fight, I’ll give him what he wants,” Drogo says, referring to Brienne, a woman.

“Man? Wow, you have a lot to learn about identity politics,” Brienne replies.

“You’re right, Khal needs to learn from Khal mistakes or I’ll never win Oscar – I’ll never host Oscar,” Drogo says.

Thompson then provides his own commentary about the scenario: “Wow, what a teachable moment.”

After showing ads for the Red Wedding venue and “Little Beard Twisties,” King Joffrey (Kate McKinnon) – known as “the worst, everybody’s glad he’s dead” – appears.

The show quickly disintegrates into an episode of Jerry Springer as Thompson’s bloodrider teases, “What if I told you that the woman who poisoned you is here tonight?” Suddenly, Oleanna Tyrell (Aidy Bryant) appears ready to fight with screen captions for both Joffrey and Tyrell: “She poisoned me” and “Wish I could do it again.”

“I’m going to kill you again Justin Bieber!” Tyrell screams while slapping Joffrey.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO for its eighth and final season in April.