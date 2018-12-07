Watch ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa’s Trident-Throwing Competition on ‘Fallon’

Aquaman star Jason Momoa wielded his character’s signature weapon on Thursday’s Tonight Show, challenging host Jimmy Fallon to a trident-throwing contest.

The duo took turns hurling the magical tool toward a background featuring an image of the DC Comics superhero’s nemesis, Ocean Master. The scoring system included 15 points for striking the head, 10 for the body, 25 for below the belt (or what Fallon called the “jewels of the sea”) and -20 for hitting Nemo or Dory from Finding Nemo.

Momoa, as expected, reigned supreme in the contest, landing two body blows against his rival. Fallon came up short on two of his three turns, only finding luck with an awkward underhand chuck.

Warner Bros. recently issued the final trailer for James Wan’s Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21st. The clip shows Momoa’s character training with Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and absorbing words of wisdom from his mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II co-star in the movie.