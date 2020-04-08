 See Janelle Monae in First Teaser for 'Homecoming' Season 2 - Rolling Stone
Janelle Monáe Has Amnesia in First Teaser for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2

Suspense series returns to Amazon on May 22nd

An amnesiac Janelle Monáe wakes up on a rowboat in the middle of a lake in the mysterious first teaser for the second season of Homecoming.

While the first season of the Amazon series based on a popular podcast starred Julia Roberts, Season 2 features a new cast of characters including one played by the Dirty Computer singer, who also stars in the upcoming thriller Antebellum,

“Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is,” Amazon said in a synopsis. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

A voiceover warns in the 30-second preview, “You need to do what you think is right, but you must protect yourself because nobody else will.”

Chris Cooper, Hong Chau, Joan Cusack and Stevan James (reprising his Season 1 role) also star in the second season of Homecoming, which arrives on Amazon on May 22nd.

