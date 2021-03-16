James Corden Parodies Silk Sonic With ‘Leave the TV On (Mute)’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Grammys performance as Silk Sonic on Sunday night must have left a big impression on James Corden, who spoofed the duo’s Seventies throwback vibe on The Late Late Show Monday.

The segment began with Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ preceding talk show The Late Show, introducing Corden via an analog television set. Corden and his band, holed up in a yellow-walled studio, then performed “Leave the TV On,” a parody of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” that essentially boils down to, “Please leave your TV set on after Colbert so we can get our ratings up.” In the lyrics, Corden even helpfully suggested viewers just leave the TV on mute, or watch the skit later on YouTube — like you’re doing right now.

Along with performing as Silk Sonic at the Grammys, .Paak picked up Best Melodic Rap Performance for his single “Lockdown.” The song’s visual also received a nomination for Best Music Video. Silk Sonic, meanwhile, are set to release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic later this year. The record marks Mars’ first studio album in five years, and it will feature a narration by funk musician Bootsy Collins.