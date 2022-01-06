James Corden Cancels Upcoming ‘Late Late Show’ Episodes After Covid Diagnosis

The Late Late Show host James Corden has tested positive for Covid-19. He’s the third late-night host in a week to announce they had recently been diagnosed with the virus. Upcoming episodes of Corden’s CBS show have been canceled.

“I just tested positive for Covid-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden posted on Instagram on Thursday. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

On Tuesday, Seth Meyers said he tested positive for the virus and added “I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).” The diagnosis forced the cancelation of the week’s remaining Late Night With Seth Meyers shows. Fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday that he had contracted Covid-19 over the holiday break, but has since recovered. He returned to The Tonight Show that evening for a new episode.

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” Fallon wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.”