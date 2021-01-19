Watch James Corden, Broadway Stars Mark ‘One Day More’ of Trump

James Corden links up with Broadway stars Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas to celebrate only “One Day More” of outgoing president Trump in a Les Misérables parody that aired on Tuesday’s The Late Late Show.

In the visual, Corden heads into work, happy to have his “last day of Trump jokes, just one more day. One day more.” But as he walks into the office, a TV broadcasts Trump talking about false claims of a stolen election, which causes Corden to break into dramatic song.

“One day more/The final day of Trump as President,” he sings. “The White House has a brand new resident/It’s been four years of endless crimes/But now he’s finally out of time.”

The Broadway stars eventually join in via television screens to sing along, adding their consternations recently suffered. “What a year this month has been/We’ll be in the parking lot/At Four Seasons Landscaping,” they sing. Later, they gleefully add, “His term is done/The day is here.”

Trump supporters are also represented in the clip, played by LuPone and Lucas who sing about not wearing masks, starting viral fights and guns.

The video ends with a reminder about how hard the theater community has been hit by the pandemic. It states that a donation was made to Broadway Cares as thanks to the actors who participated in the video. It also encourages viewers to also donate to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fight Aids’ Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources to entertainment professionals who have been impacted.