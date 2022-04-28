‘A Really Hard Decision’: James Corden to Depart ‘Late Late Show’ in 2023

Late-night television host James Corden announced Thursday that he will leave The Late Late Show in early 2023, Deadline reports.

The move comes after Corden, who will have served as the show’s host for eight and a half years at the end of his tenure, chose to extend his contract with CBS for just one additional year.

“It’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden told Deadline. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.” According to Deadline, CBS executives offered Corden both a three-year and two-year contract renewal before the deal was announced.

Corden, who signed on as host in 2015 replacing comedian Craig Ferguson, was often maligned by critics and late-night purists — but his interviewing style and viral-ready segments with celebrities, including “Carpool Karaoke,” were a hit with mainstream audiences.

”Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS, in a statement to Deadline. “James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format.”

“My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” Corden said. “I’ll miss the adrenaline of thinking, ‘Next week I’m going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks’ time, we’re going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing ‘Penny Lane’ with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane.’”