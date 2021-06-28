 James Corden to Change Segment on 'Late Late Show' Following Backlash - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Lady Boss': The Strange, Horrible, and Completely Scandalously Awesome Literary Reign of Jackie Collins
Home TV TV News

James Corden to Change ‘Spill Your Guts’ Segment Following Online Backlash

The show’s recurring Late Late Show bit has been criticized for being anti-Asian

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
james corden spill your guts

Alicia Keys plays Spill Your Guts Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

James Corden has stated that The Late Late Show‘s recurring “Spill Your Guts” segment will be changed due to online backlash.

“Our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show that will upset anybody,” Corden said on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show. The recurring bit, which has run sporadically on the show for several years, involves the CBS talk-show host asking his celebrity guests to answer personal questions or else eat “disgusting foods.” Critics of “Spill Your Guts” have noted that many of the “gross” foods featured are part of traditional Asian cuisine, including chicken feet, pig blood curd and thousand-year eggs.

“I want to know which white, European epicurean arbiter decided that fattened duck or goose liver, which sounds better using its French name, foie gras, is gourmet and luxurious, but chicken gizzard and duck tongues are uncivilized and gruesome?” Andrew Sun wrote in a 2018 article for Inkstone titled “James Corden, Stop Dissing Asian Food for Laughs.”

Related Stories

Watch James Corden Recap Entire 'Fast' Saga in 10 Minutes
Watch James Corden Go Behind the Scenes of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Related Stories

Tina Turner
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'

@kimssaira

ok but this is actual Asian food & youre going on live tv telling people how gross it is. thats cringe

♬ original sound – Kim Saira

The controversy over the segment reignited several weeks ago with a Change.org petition started by Kim Saira, who previously called for the removal of the “Spill Your Guts” segment in a viral TikTok. During Corden’s appearance on Stern’s show, the radio host brought up the petition, which has received over 45,000 signatures, and mocked the backlash.

“Outta the blue, I guess some group of people are offended by this because you are serving foods that are popular in their culture — which I don’t know where culture this is, but what the fuck,” Stern said. “Who the hell is eating this shit — like 3,000-year-old eggs and all this horrible stuff?”

Corden, however, stated that the show would be responding to the controversy by editing the segment going forward. “We heard [about the backlash] and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t use any of those foods,” he said. “I don’t know when we’re going to do that bit again…When we do we absolutely won’t use any foods [that offend].”

In This Article: Howard Stern, James Corden, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.