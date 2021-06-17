 Watch James Corden Go Behind the Scenes of 'Friends: The Reunion' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Waterproof Earbuds Keep the Music On - and Moisture Out
Home TV TV News

Watch James Corden Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Friends: The Reunion’

The cast has an impromptu session of “Carpool Karaoke” with “I’ll Be There For You”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following his participation in the long-awaited Friends reunion last month, James Corden has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the cast on the Warner Bros lot. In a clip on The Late Late Show, Corden joins the six actors on the set of Central Perk to discuss their experience getting back together.

In the 11-minute video, Corden drives Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on a golf cart through the WBR studio lot. Onboard, the cast shares what it’s like being back and the group has an impromptu session of Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” to the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There For You.”

After Corden and the cast arrive at the soundstage, Corden gets to explore the old Friends sets. “This is so weird, I feel more nostalgic than if I was going back to an old apartment I ever lived in,” the host notes as he walks around Joey and Chandler’s living room. Later, he’s rejoined by the cast in Central Perk to discuss how it felt filming the reunion and being back in these iconic sets.

Related Stories

Watch Ariana Grande and James Corden Celebrate 'No Lockdowns Anymore'
'The Morning Show' Season 2 Gets a New Teaser: Watch Now

Related Stories

Iggy Pop; Wildest; Moments
20 Wildest Iggy Pop Moments
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

“We spent a lot of time in these sets, had a lot of laughs, some of it made it on the camera,” LeBlanc notes. “But the funniest stuff, like that happened between us that never made it to TV, those are like the memories we keep talking about.”

Friends: The Reunion aired on HBO Max in May and featured the original cast, as well as special guests like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould and Tom Selleck. The special, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took the cast, the creators and a few special guests on a trip down memory lane. Corden conducted the interviews during the reunion.

During the special, Lady Gaga performed “Smelly Cat” with Kudrow while BTS members discussed how watching repeats of the sitcom helped them learn English. These appearances, along with that of Justin Bieber, were edited out of the special upon its airing in China.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.