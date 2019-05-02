×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Billboard Music Awards 2019: BTS, Halsey Perform Rousing 'Boy With Luv' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Jaden Smith To Play ‘Alternate Reality’ Kanye West in Showtime Series

‘Omniverse’ will explore ‘the many doors of perception’

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jaden Smith is set to play rapper Kanye West in an upcoming Showtime series called "Omniverse."

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jaden Smith has been cast as a younger version of Kanye West in Showtime’s upcoming limited half-hour anthology series Omniverse. Smith will play an alternate reality version of West, who will act as an executive producer on the show alongside manager Scooter Braun.

According to Variety, the series will examine “the many doors of perception.” The first season will explore the Ego through this alternate reality incarnation of the rapper. The pilot episode was written by Lee Sung Jin, who previously worked on Silicon Valley. Jin said, “I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West. Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative.”

Related

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount Pictures.
Best Movies to See in May: 'Aladdin,' 'Rocketman,' 'John Wick 3'
Kanye Had His 'Sunday Service,' But Diplo and Flume Held a Secret 'Secular Sabbath' at Coachella

Smith has a fair amount of acting experience, including Netflix’s The Get Down and last year’s Skate Kitchen. He dropped his last album, SYRE, in 2017. In April, he released a three-song collection called EYRS IS COMING, which came out via YouTube. The singer performed at Coachella last month and brought out his dad Will Smith during the second weekend.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad