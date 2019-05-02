Jaden Smith To Play ‘Alternate Reality’ Kanye West in Showtime Series

Jaden Smith has been cast as a younger version of Kanye West in Showtime’s upcoming limited half-hour anthology series Omniverse. Smith will play an alternate reality version of West, who will act as an executive producer on the show alongside manager Scooter Braun.

According to Variety, the series will examine “the many doors of perception.” The first season will explore the Ego through this alternate reality incarnation of the rapper. The pilot episode was written by Lee Sung Jin, who previously worked on Silicon Valley. Jin said, “I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West. Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative.”

Smith has a fair amount of acting experience, including Netflix’s The Get Down and last year’s Skate Kitchen. He dropped his last album, SYRE, in 2017. In April, he released a three-song collection called EYRS IS COMING, which came out via YouTube. The singer performed at Coachella last month and brought out his dad Will Smith during the second weekend.