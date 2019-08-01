‘It’s Garry Shandling’s Book’: Judd Apatow Edits New Book About Mentor

Judd Apatow will edit and pen the introduction for the upcoming It’s Garry Shandling’s Book, an “intimate and fascinating” portrait of the late stand-up comic and Larry Sanders Show star.

Apatow, who has long considered Shandling his show business mentor, will gather Shandling’s own journal entries, photographs and essays for It’s Garry Shandling’s Book, due out November 12th via Random House.

An extension of the Apatow-produced documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, It’s Garry Shandling’s Book – a spin on the comedian’s pre-Sanders TV series It’s Garry Shandling’s Show – will also include “never-before-seen photos, journal pages, scripts, stand-up material and contributions from close friends” Random House said.

“His diaries show Shandling to be complex, self-aware and insightful, revealing a deep philosophical and spiritual side,” Random House added. “Personal memories and anecdotes from lifelong friends, comedians Sarah Silverman, Jim Carrey, Jay Leno, and other leading lights of the industry, coupled with unpublished scripts and brilliant unperformed jokes, shed new light on every facet of Shandling’s life and work. This book is the final word on the lasting impact of the great Garry Shandling.”