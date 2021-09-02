 Issa Rae Does Some Reflecting in 'Insecure' Final Season Teaser: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next GOP Goes All Out to Avoid Accountability for Jan. 6 Insurrection
Home TV TV News

Issa Rae Talks to the Voice in Her Head in ‘Insecure’ Final Season Teaser

HBO hit series will return in late October

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Issa Rae does some reflecting in the fifth and final season teaser for Insecure, airing on October 24th via HBO.

“I just wanna be drama free and happy,” Rae’s character, Issa Dee, tells herself in the minute-long clip. Her double appears in the mirror, suggesting, “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you you’re not done.” Rae replies, “That’s you! You’re the voice in the back of my head!”

HBO announced the hit series’ fifth season would be its last back in January. The show, which was developed out of Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, which recently earned eight Emmy nominations for its fourth season.

“It’s not enough to start things,” Rae told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “These businesses and all these things that I’m touching still have to be great. Anybody can do this, but can they do it well? What I’m trying to prove is that I can do it well.”

In This Article: HBO, Insecure, Issa Rae

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.