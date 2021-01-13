‘Insecure’ to End After Upcoming Fifth Season

Issa Rae’s breakout series, Insecure, will end after its upcoming fifth season, HBO has announced.

Production on the fifth season is set to begin later this month and the show will debut later this year, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!” Rae wrote on Twitter. “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!”

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, said in a statement. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice [Penny], Melina [Matsoukas], the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Insecure premiered on HBO in 2016, with Rae adapting the show from her hit web series, Awkward Black Girl. The show immediately garnered wide critical praise and its most recent fourth season garnered eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Rae and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Yvonne Orji (the show won just one trophy, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy).

Along with Rae and Orji, Insecure’s core cast over the years has featured Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge.