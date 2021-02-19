 Amazon Drops Trailer for Adaptation of Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next A Texas Club Musician on Weathering the Storm of 2021
Home TV TV News

A Teenage Superhero Comes Into His Own in the Trailer for Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons star in new animated show based on long-running comic book series

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comic book series, Invincible.

The hour-long, adult animated show is centered around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who’s struggling to grow up in the shadow of his superhero father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Eventually, Mark begins to develop and grow into his own powers, and even links up with a group of other young heroes for plenty of crime-fighting, world-saving action. But the trailer takes a gruesome and ominous turn later on when it’s suggested that Omni-Man’s legacy may be more complicated and murky than it seems.

Invincible boasts an all-star voice cast that also features Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beatz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton. The show will premiere March 26th, with new episodes arriving every Friday until the season finale April 30th.

In This Article: Robert Kirkman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.