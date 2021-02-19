A Teenage Superhero Comes Into His Own in the Trailer for Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comic book series, Invincible.

The hour-long, adult animated show is centered around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who’s struggling to grow up in the shadow of his superhero father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Eventually, Mark begins to develop and grow into his own powers, and even links up with a group of other young heroes for plenty of crime-fighting, world-saving action. But the trailer takes a gruesome and ominous turn later on when it’s suggested that Omni-Man’s legacy may be more complicated and murky than it seems.

Invincible boasts an all-star voice cast that also features Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beatz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton. The show will premiere March 26th, with new episodes arriving every Friday until the season finale April 30th.