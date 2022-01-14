Everyone’s Favorite Grifter Anna Delvey Gets the Netflix Treatment: Trailer

Netflix has dropped the new trailer for Inventing Anna, a limited series about the “Soho Grifter” Anna Delvey who was convicted of scamming hotels, restaurants, banks, and friends out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The series, created and co-written by Shonda Rhimes, stars Ozark’s Julia Garner as Delvey, who infiltrated New York City’s high society under the pretenses that she was an Instagram-famous German heiress, accruing massive debts along the way and leaving her victims to foot the bill. Anna Chlumsky plays a journalist who is pursuing the con woman’s story of how she ascended from nothing to essentially stealing rides on private jets.

The nine-episode Inventing Anna premieres Feb. 11 on the streaming service. The limited series was also produced by Jessica Pressler, who penned the New York magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks.”

In real life, Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) was found guilty in April 2019 of eight of the 10 charges against her, including theft of services, second-degree grand larceny, and one count of first-degree attempted larceny. She was later sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.