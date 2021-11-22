Julia Garner Transforms Into Scammer Anna Delvey in Trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Inventing Anna’

Actress Julia Garner slips into the skin of a scammer in the first trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ latest Netflix series Inventing Anna. The nine-episode limited series, which premieres on Feb. 11, follows the story of Anna Delvey — the former New York socialite who pretended to be a billionaire German heiress and scored hundreds of thousands of dollars from unknowing members of Manhattan’s elite.

In the trailer, while Delvey (born Anna Sorokina in Russia) is living the high life on everyone else’s dime — embarking on lavish vacations and sitting front row at New York Fashion Week shows — a probing and determined journalist is working to pull the curtain back on the con-woman’s budding empire.

With Rhimes as showrunner and executive producer, Inventing Anna depicts the unearthing of New York Magazine’s simmering story “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” written in 2018 by Jessica Pressler, who is a producer on the series, as well. Presented through production company Shondaland, it’s the famed writer and producer’s first major series since Bridgerton and Scandal.

Garner takes the lead role while the series also features Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

In preparation for the series, Garner took a trip to visit Delvey in prison where she is currently serving a four-to-12-year sentence for larceny. ​​ “Anna doesn’t even know herself, and it’s really hard to play someone who doesn’t know themselves,” she told Rolling Stone. “My roles just get harder and harder the older I get.”