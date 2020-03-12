‘Insecure’: Issa Rae Has No Time for Herself in Season 4 Trailer

A month before the Season 4 premiere, HBO has dropped a new trailer for Issa Rae’s comedy series Insecure.

The 10-episode fourth season, premiering April 12th, “follows our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives,” HBO said.

The two-minute preview finds Rae’s character attempting to balance her career (including a scene where she pretends to be her own assistant) and her personal life. Times are so stressful that even one of the series’ trademark mirror rap scenes are upheaved when Rae’s own reflection tells her “I got shit going on over here, too.”

“Season four follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season,” HBO said in a synopsis. “Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

Rae recently starred in the romantic drama The Photograph. However, the actress’ upcoming film, The Lovebirds with Kumail Nanjiani, has pushed its April 2020 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.