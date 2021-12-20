‘Insecure’ Music Supervisor Talks Soundtracking Issa Rae’s Narrative for Five Seasons

As Issa Rae’s comedy series Insecure approaches its grand series finale, airing Dec. 26, Rolling Stone News is looking back on the show’s five seasons of sound with music supervisor Kier Lehman.

“That’s one of the cool things about combining music and storytelling, imagery and picture — that you kind of create this new connection for people with the music. And there may be a story in the song that people connect with, but when we connect it with this story that they’re already kind of really invested in in this show or a movie,” Lehman explains. “It really makes a deeper connection and helps people remember this music in a new way and have a new sense of memory for the scene or for the way that they made them feel or the way that it connects with their real life.”

Throughout the conversation, Lehman breaks down some of the most memorable music hits in each Insecure season, from Leikeli47’s empowering “Girl Blunt” in season three — which has become synonymous with the series’ cultural resonance, especially as it relates to Black women — to the vulnerability-catching Kelela cut “Blue Light,” which appears in season two.

Across its five-year run, Insecure has shaped its narrative through these notable pockets of sound filled by artists both budding and familiar, intertwining that art of songwriting and production with visual storytelling. In a circle-completing musical addition, Los Angeles artist Thundercat returned with an original song called “Satellite,” created specifically for the show’s finale season.

“I’m excited for people to see what music has to come in the last few episodes. I think we really did, you know, justice to the show and in the music that we have to close out,” Lehman says. “And I hope the fans are excited about it and enjoy it and feel all the feelings that will be coming out as the show comes to an end.”