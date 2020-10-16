‘Industry’: See Trailer for HBO’s New Series About Young Grads in Finance World

HBO has shared the first full trailer for its upcoming series Industry, a drama that takes place in the high stakes world of international finance. Industry premieres November 9th on both HBO and HBO Max.

“The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London — but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and, enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and, ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line,” HBO said of Industry.

The series’ cast is split between “the Graduates” (Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, and Nabhaan Rizwan) and Management (Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, and Ken Leung).

HBO added of the series “Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and, privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.”