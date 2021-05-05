Uzo Aduba Plays a Therapist Struggling to Help Herself in ‘In Treatment’ Trailer

Uzo Aduba assumes the lead role in the HBO series, In Treatment, which will return for its fourth season on May 23rd.

Taking over for Gabriel Byrne — who led the show for three seasons — the actress will play Dr. Brooke Taylor, who works with an array of different clients but struggles to make positive strides in her own life. The new clip teases an ensemble cast of unique patients, including a live-in homeworker who seems to both resent and love the rich family he works for, a troubled 18-year-old dating someone three years her junior, and a former inmate who assaulted a prison guard.

The trailer also finds Dr. Taylor contending with her own struggles, especially after an old flame re-enters her life. And in a scene with her own therapist, Dr. Taylor says, “I am taking care of other people, but there’s no one to take care of me.”

Season Four of In Treatment will also star Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, and Quintessa Swindell.