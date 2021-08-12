Watch Monica Lewinsky Face Linda Tripp in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Teaser

FX has released a new teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, which shows Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky coming face to face with Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp.

See the untold story through their eyes. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7th, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/00NLPG8lCV — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 11, 2021

The upcoming series, which centers on the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal and the president’s sexual relationship with Lewinsky, is set to premiere September 7th. In the clip, Feldstein’s Lewinsky admits “The president kissed me” as Paulson’s Tripp urges her to “tell me everything.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story follows FX’s prior installments of American Crime Story, People v O.J. Simpson and Assassination of Gianni Versace. The series also stars Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owens as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as Al Gore, and Billy Eichner as The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

Lewinsky was involved in the production of Impeachment, acting as an executive producer. The episodes were written by Sarah Burgess based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

“I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on,” Lewinsky told Vanity Fair last year. “But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan [Murphy], I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity. People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later.”

She added, “Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen.”