Ice Cube to Revive MTV’s ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ Claymation Series

Ice Cube will team with MTV Studios on a revival of Celebrity Deathmatch, MTV’s beloved Claymation series that transformed music beefs and tabloid feuds into a violent, satirical battle to the death. The rapper will both star and, through his Cube Vision production company, executive produce the revival, with the series’ original creator Eric Vogel also on board as executive producer.

“Happy to once again be working with Viacom and MTV on a fan favorite like Celebrity Deathmatch and to continue our success together,” Ice Cube said in a statement.

The original Celebrity Deathmatch ran for six seasons and nearly 100 episodes from 1998 to 2007; notable Claymation fights pitted Charles Manson against Marilyn Manson, Hillary Clinton versus Monica Lewinsky, boxing promoter Don King versus then-mogul Donald Trump and Backstreet Boys royal-rumbling Beastie Boys.

Celebrity Deathmatch is the latest Nineties-era MTV show to receive a revival from the network, following planned reboots of Daria, The Real World, Made and Aeon Flux; while those reboots are still in the works, a revival of The Hills is set to premiere in 2019.

However, although MTV Studios is producing the reboot, it’s unclear whether the weekly series will actually air on MTV, as the new Celebrity Deathmatch is seeking “an exclusive [streaming video on demand] or premium broadcast partner in 2019.”