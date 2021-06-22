Tim Robinson’s Overzealous Weirdos Return in ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season Two Trailer

Netflix has shared a full trailer for the upcoming second season of Tim Robinson’s celebrated sketch series, I Think You Should Leave, arriving July 6th.

The clip features snippets of sketches populated by the same kind of overzealous weirdos that defined Season One. Among the characters Robinson plays are a guy who manages to get a hot dog stuck in his throat, one who demands someone hold the door for him in the most threatening voice imaginable, and a third who uses an excessive amount of profanity to inquire about the threat of ghosts during a haunted house tour.

The trailer also teases several Season Two guest stars, including Bob Odenkirk, Tim Heidecker, Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, John Early, Gary Richardson, Julia Butters, Mike O’Brien, Paul Walter Hauser, and Brooks Wheelan.

The trailer for Season Two of I Think You Should Leave follows a previously released clip in which Robinson, Richardson, and musician Phredley Brown perform a medley of songs featured in Season One sketches.