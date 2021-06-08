Tim Robinson’s ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Plots Season Two Return

Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, is set to return for its second season on July 6th.

In anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix shared a short video in which Robinson performs a medley of songs from various Season One bits with the help of frequent collaborator Sam Richardson and musician Phredley Brown. The medley includes the funeral power ballad “Friday Night,” the “Baby of the Year” theme, and the Robby Star-produced hits-that-never-were, “Moon River Rock” and “Palm Tree.” (Alas, “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me”/“The Bones Are Their Money” did not make the cut.)

Season One of I Think You Should Leave premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim. The aforementioned “Friday Night” even made it onto Rob Sheffield’s list of the year’s 25 best songs. (“It makes me feel something; it makes me feel like an idiot for feeling something; it plays in my head when I’m trying to concentrate on something more important,” he wrote. “Isn’t that what pop music is all about?”)

The show also spawned a handful of popular memes, including one in which Robinson plays a guy in a hot dog suit vehemently denying he just drove a hot dog car into a store. Even Congresswoman Ilhan Omar expertly deployed it to dunk on ExxonMobil’s climate change initiatives.