‘I Am the Night’: New Trailer Plunges Into ‘Black Dahlia’-Era Los Angeles

Chris Pine and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reunite for I Am the Night, an upcoming limited series based on the mystery surrounding the Black Dahlia murder. The six-episode series premieres on TNT on January 28th.

I Am the Night, inspired by true events and the memoir One Day She’ll Darken, tells the story of Faith Hodel, a teenage girl who travels to late-1940s Los Angeles to search out her birth father, a prominent doctor with a sordid past. Chris Pine plays a reporter who helps Hodel in her treacherous journey into Hollywood’s dark underbelly.

“Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything,” TNT said of the series.

“As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter, haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.”

Hodel was a prime suspect in the gruesome, still-unsolved 1947 murder of Elizabeth Smart, who the press dubbed the “Black Dahlia.” Another of Hodel’s children – Steve Hodel, an LAPD detective – penned his own book where he accused his now-deceased father of, in addition to the Black Dahlia murder, being involved in the Zodiac Killer spree two decades later.

As Pine notes in the trailer’s introduction, he and Jenkins are again working together on the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.