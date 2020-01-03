Jordan Peele’s ‘Hunters’ Releases New Trailer With Al Pacino

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for Jordan Peele’s Hunters, a new original series starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman that follows a group of Nazi hunters in Seventies New York City. The series will premiere February 21st on Amazon Prime.

While attending his grandmother’s funeral, Jonah Heidelbaum (Lerman) meets Meyer Offerman (Pacino), who claims he knew Jonah’s grandmother from living in “the camps” together; he flashes his identification tattoo.

“She lived through all of that just to be shot in the living room by a burglar,” Jonah bemoans.

Later, Meyer reveals that Jonah’s grandmother co-founded a Nazi-hunting group, which he recruits the man into. It’s an impressive lineup of talent — a lock-picker, spy, soldier, master of disguise and two weapons experts — and the trailer sees them taking the bad guys out, all scored to Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.”

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. The show was created by David Weil and also stars Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin, Ebony Obsidian, Julissa Bermudez and Henry Hunter Hall.